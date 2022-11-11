Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home

Published 
Updated 7:10AM
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.

At this time, police have not identified a suspect or determined what led up to the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and nearby surveillance video.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.