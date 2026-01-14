A peek behind-the-scenes of FOX's new 'Fear Factor: House of Fear'

The Brief FOX's "Fear Factor: House of Fear" brings one of the most iconic (and notorious!) reality shows in TV history back to screens. The show is hosted by Johnny Knoxville, and features a group of contestants living together under one roof while also competing in a series of shudder-inducing challenges. Good Day Atlanta was given the chance to visit the show's set in Vancouver during filming…and participate in a mini-challenge!



There's no need to be afraid when it comes to FOX's latest reality competition series.

Actually, scratch that: there's every reason to be afraid!

One of television's most iconic reality shows returns to screens as "Fear Factor: House of Fear" makes its time slot premiere tonight right here on FOX 5 Atlanta. Hosted by the truly fearless Johnny Knoxville, this new "Fear Factor" iteration ups the ante by featuring a group of contestants living together under one roof while also competing in a series of shudder-inducing challenges built around some of mankind's greatest fears. In other words, successfully completing the challenges is only part of the game this time around; housemates will also need to form alliances and keep their enemies close while battling each other for the grand prize.

"They send me the script in the morning — actually, it’s like an hour before we shoot — but they also send the gossip report, and that’s how I eat breakfast every morning," says Knoxville about getting the scoop on what's happening inside the house. "You can use some of it. Some of it you cannot, because it would reveal strategy, and I don’t want to blow up their game."

"Fear Factor: House of Fear" was filmed near Vancouver in Canada — and back in September, we were lucky enough to visit the set and actually watch the show being filmed! We also had the chance to chat with Johnny Knoxville, who rocketed to stardom more than 25 years ago thanks to the MTV hit "Jackass."

Oh, and did we mention a certain feature reporter was also given an exclusive opportunity to take part in a "Fear Factor" challenge?

Yes...it all happened! Click the video player in this article to check it out. And don't miss "Fear Factor: House of Fear" tonight at 9 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta!