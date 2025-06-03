Pedestrian struck by two cars on busy Marietta street

article

The Brief A man was struck by two cars while crossing Powder Spring Street near Sandtown Road at around 11:26 p.m. Both drivers involved in the incident remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. The man, identified only as Hispanic, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and no charges are expected.



A man was struck by two different cars while trying to cross a busy Marietta street on Monday evening.

It happened at around 11:26 p.m. along Powder Spring Street near Sandtown Road.

What we know:

According to the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, the man was against the traffic control device when he was struck by two different vehicles.

A 2020 Mercedes-Benz struck the man as it headed southbound, followed by a 2015 Nissan.

Police say both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The man was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The man was only identified as being Hispanic.

No names have been released.

What's next:

No charges are expected.