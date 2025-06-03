Pedestrian struck by two cars on busy Marietta street
MARIETTA, Ga. - A man was struck by two different cars while trying to cross a busy Marietta street on Monday evening.
It happened at around 11:26 p.m. along Powder Spring Street near Sandtown Road.
What we know:
According to the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, the man was against the traffic control device when he was struck by two different vehicles.
A 2020 Mercedes-Benz struck the man as it headed southbound, followed by a 2015 Nissan.
Police say both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The man was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The man was only identified as being Hispanic.
No names have been released.
What's next:
No charges are expected.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Marietta Police Department.