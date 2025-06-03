Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck by two cars on busy Marietta street

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 3, 2025 3:43pm EDT
Marietta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Marietta Police investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash along Powder Spring Street near Sandtown Road on June 3, 2025. article

Marietta Police investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash along Powder Spring Street near Sandtown Road on June 3, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A man was struck by two cars while crossing Powder Spring Street near Sandtown Road at around 11:26 p.m.
    • Both drivers involved in the incident remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.
    • The man, identified only as Hispanic, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and no charges are expected.

MARIETTA, Ga. - A man was struck by two different cars while trying to cross a busy Marietta street on Monday evening. 

It happened at around 11:26 p.m. along Powder Spring Street near Sandtown Road. 

What we know:

According to the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, the man was against the traffic control device when he was struck by two different vehicles. 

A 2020 Mercedes-Benz struck the man as it headed southbound, followed by a 2015 Nissan. 

Police say both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. 

The man was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

The man was only identified as being Hispanic. 

No names have been released. 

What's next:

No charges are expected.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Marietta Police Department.

MariettaNews