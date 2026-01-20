Pedestrian struck near Turner Hill, Mall Parkway in Stonecrest area

The Brief Pedestrian involved in a collision near Turner Hill Road and Mall Parkway in Stonecrest Incident reported shortly after 6 a.m.; fatality believed but not yet confirmed Drivers advised to expect delays as crews work to clear the scene



Emergency responders are on the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian near Turner Hill Road and Mall Parkway in the Stonecrest area.

What we know:

The collision was reported shortly after 6 a.m. It is believed that this a fatality, but that information has not been confirmed by officials at this time.

Drivers should expect delays in the area until the scene can be cleared.

This is a breaking news story. Information is subject to change. Check back for updates.