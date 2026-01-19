Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles Sunday night on I-285 in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 19, 2026 6:22am EST
Cobb County
The Brief

    • Pedestrian struck just before 7:30 p.m. on I-285 near South Cobb Drive
    • Northbound lanes were shut down for several hours
    • Cobb County police are investigating the incident

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Interstate 285 Sunday evening, causing major traffic disruptions.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near South Cobb Drive. Authorities shut down the northbound lanes of I-285 for several hours while the investigation was underway.

Cobb County Police Department has not released details on the pedestrian’s condition or what led up to the crash.

The Source

  • Information provided by Cobb County Police Department. 

Cobb CountyNews