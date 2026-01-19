Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles Sunday night on I-285 in Cobb County

The Brief Pedestrian struck just before 7:30 p.m. on I-285 near South Cobb Drive Northbound lanes were shut down for several hours Cobb County police are investigating the incident



Cobb County police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Interstate 285 Sunday evening, causing major traffic disruptions.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near South Cobb Drive. Authorities shut down the northbound lanes of I-285 for several hours while the investigation was underway.

Cobb County Police Department has not released details on the pedestrian’s condition or what led up to the crash.