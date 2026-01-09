Pedestrian struck, killed on Lawrenceville Highway Friday morning

article

The Brief Man in his 40s struck and killed on Lawrenceville Highway Driver remained on scene; no charges announced Police say pedestrian darted into traffic; investigation ongoing



A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Lawrenceville Highway in DeKalb County, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crashes block Atlanta's Downtown Connector, Lawrenceville Highway early Friday

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded around 5:08 a.m. to the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Montreal Road. The pedestrian, described as a man in his 40s, was transported for medical care but died from his injuries.

Investigators said preliminary findings indicate the man suddenly darted into the path of a vehicle traveling westbound on Lawrenceville Highway. The driver remained at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.