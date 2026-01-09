Pedestrian struck, killed on Lawrenceville Highway Friday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Lawrenceville Highway in DeKalb County, police said.
What we know:
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded around 5:08 a.m. to the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Montreal Road. The pedestrian, described as a man in his 40s, was transported for medical care but died from his injuries.
Investigators said preliminary findings indicate the man suddenly darted into the path of a vehicle traveling westbound on Lawrenceville Highway. The driver remained at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.