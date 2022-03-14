Expand / Collapse search
Pedestrian struck and killed on Lawrenceville Highway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are working a deadly pedestrian accident on Lawrenceville Highway early Monday morning.

Officials told FOX 5 that the deadly crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday close to Lawrenceville Highway near Cooledge Road.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or what led up to the crash.

The incident is still under investigation. Is it not known at this time if the driver will face any charges.

