Driver dies after crashing into median on I-285, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated December 13, 2021 10:02AM
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Video provided by GDOT shows all lanes of I-285 EB at Jonesboro Road closed due to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Dec. 12, 2021. article

Video provided by GDOT shows all lanes of I-285 EB at Jonesboro Road closed due to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Dec. 12, 2021. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

ATLANTA - A crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 285 east at Jonesboro Road in Atlanta on Sunday evening.

It happened at the ramp to Jonesboro Road along I-285 eastbound. Atlanta police responded at around 11:16 p.m. to find a driver, who was involved in the collision, unresponsive. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene of the crash. 

Investigators said the driver appeared to have lost control and struck a median. 

Police do not anticipate charges but said the investigation is ongoing.

I-285 remained closed past midnight on Monday while investigators worked and cleared the scene. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

