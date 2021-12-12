Driver dies after crashing into median on I-285, police say

article

A crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 285 east at Jonesboro Road in Atlanta on Sunday evening.

It happened at the ramp to Jonesboro Road along I-285 eastbound. Atlanta police responded at around 11:16 p.m. to find a driver, who was involved in the collision, unresponsive. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene of the crash.

Investigators said the driver appeared to have lost control and struck a median.

Police do not anticipate charges but said the investigation is ongoing.

I-285 remained closed past midnight on Monday while investigators worked and cleared the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

