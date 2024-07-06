Pedestrian struck by 4 vehicles in hit-and-run on SR 154 in Coweta County

In the early hours of July 5, a hit-and-run occurred on State Route 154 in Coweta County.

At approximately 12:52 a.m., Georgia State Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the scene where an unidentified vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the eastbound lane near Mile Post 8.

Following the initial impact, the driver of the unknown vehicle failed to stop and provide aid or wait for law enforcement.

Due to poor lighting conditions of the roadway, three additional vehicles struck the pedestrian lying in the roadway, according to GSP.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the identity of the pedestrian has not been released. GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) was called in to assist with the investigation. GSP is trying to identify the first driver who hit the pedestrian.