Pearl Harbor survivor, WWII veteran asks for birthday cards for his 100th birthday

article

A World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor needs your help to celebrate his milestone 100th birthday by sending him birthday cards to celebrate his big day on Dec. 13.

Jack Holder lives in Chandler, Arizona and hopes to receive cards from all around the globe.

The veteran, according to his program manager, says he is a Pearl Harbor Survivor, WWII Navy Flight Engineer, fought in the Battle of Midway, Guadalcanal, English Channel and Battle of Biscay.

There are a few ways you can help Holder celebrate his birthday.

Send him a card

Spread the word to others about sending him cards

Help collect cards from others and send them out

Cards need to be sent out no later than Nov. 30.

The cards can be addressed to:

Jack Holder

C/O Darlene Tryon

PO Box 11094

Chandler, Arizona 85248

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: