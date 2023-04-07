Peachtree Street reopens after suspicious package investigation

article

It appears a section of Peachtree Street has reopened after a reported suspicious package investigation on Friday.

Peachtree Street between Deering Raod and West Peachtree Street was shut down for a time while police investigated.

This is near The Savannah College of Art and Design's Atlanta campus.

No injuries have been reported.

FOX 5 have crews at the scene gathering more information.

