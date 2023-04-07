Peachtree Street reopens after suspicious package investigation
article
ATLANTA - It appears a section of Peachtree Street has reopened after a reported suspicious package investigation on Friday.
Peachtree Street between Deering Raod and West Peachtree Street was shut down for a time while police investigated.
This is near The Savannah College of Art and Design's Atlanta campus.
No injuries have been reported.
FOX 5 have crews at the scene gathering more information.
