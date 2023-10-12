Peachtree Street NE closed near Ralph McGill Blvd. for police activity

article

Peachtree Street NE is currently closed between Porter Place and Ralph McGill Boulevard because of police activity.

Atlanta police say that someone is threatening to hurt themselves at 355 Peachtree Street NE.

Negotiators and SWAT have been called in to assist.

It is unknown at this time how long the street will be closed.

MAP OF THE AREA

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

