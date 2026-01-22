Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest kicks off

The Brief Atlanta Track Club opened its 2026 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest, with an $8,700 prize purse. First place pays $5,700; second pays $2,000; third pays $1,000, and the winning art will appear on shirts for more than 50,000 finishers. Entries are due Feb. 20, and the race is set for July 4, 2026.



Atlanta Track Club is inviting artists to help shape a Fourth of July tradition, announcing a cash-prize contest to design the 2026 Peachtree Road Race finisher shirt.

What we know:

The club said the contest includes an $8,700 prize purse, with $5,700 going to the winning design, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third.

What's next:

Atlanta Track Club said submissions are open through Feb. 20, and the winning artwork will be featured on shirts worn by more than 50,000 finishers for the July 4, 2026, race.

Click here for more information.