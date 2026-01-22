Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest kicks off
ATLANTA - Atlanta Track Club is inviting artists to help shape a Fourth of July tradition, announcing a cash-prize contest to design the 2026 Peachtree Road Race finisher shirt.
What we know:
The club said the contest includes an $8,700 prize purse, with $5,700 going to the winning design, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third.
What's next:
Atlanta Track Club said submissions are open through Feb. 20, and the winning artwork will be featured on shirts worn by more than 50,000 finishers for the July 4, 2026, race.
Click here for more information.