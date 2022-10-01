Major changes coming to 2023 Peachtree Road Race registration

article

The Atlanta Track Club has announced some major changes to the city's popular Peachtree Road Race for next year.

For the first time in more than 30 years, there will not be a lottery system for those registering in the 2023 race.

Instead, there will a cap in the number of participants, with entry to the race granted on a first come first served basis.

Atlanta Track Club members will have priority access to registration starting on March 8 through 14. The remaining spots will open to the public until June 4 or when the event sells out.

"As endurance events recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to modifying some of our long-held practices to meet the changing needs of walkers and runners," said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO. "We believe this new process will allow more participants to confidently sign up for the Peachtree while delivering new and exciting benefits to the Club’s dedicated members."

Members of the group can register for the race for the fixed price of $42 and will have a guaranteed place in waves A through M as well as early access to the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo. Prices for nonmembers will begin at $40 and increase as the event gets closer with wave placement based on qualifying times.

The club has also worked to add a registration option for non-binary participants with finishers included in both results and awards.

The Peachtree Road Race will take place on the Fourth of July and the Microsoft Peachtree Junior will be held Sunday, July 2.