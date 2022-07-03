Peachtree Road Race: Guide to parking, road closures and directions

The Peachtree Road Race returns in 2022, looking more like it has in years prior to the pandemic.

Still considered the world's largest 10K, Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said there are approximately 50,000 runners participating in this edition of the race.

In 2021, the road race was split up over multiple days to reduce crowd size and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The race was virtual in 2020. The format looks more like the pre-pandemic form of the iconic Atlanta event.

"It feels a little bit like ‘Back to the Future,’" Kenah said. "This is the 53rd running of the Peachtree, but we really haven't had a ‘normal’ Peachtree since 2019."

Whether you're heading to Buckhead to race on July 4th or cheering on family and friends at the finish line in Midtown, here's your guide to navigating Atlanta before and during the race:

Peachtree Road Race road closures

The starting area in Buckhead, Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Lenox Parkway will be closed starting midnight on Monday. All other start area closures will begin at 4:30 a.m.

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road. to GA 400

Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road

Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road

Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road. to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road

The Atlanta Police Department will close the course, including Peachtree Street, once the start area is secure, APD will begin to close the course starting at 5:30 a.m.

These streets will be closed near the finish area:

10 Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive until 5 p.m. Monday

10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen 2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday

Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia 5:30 a.m. to noon Monday

8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street 7:15 a.m. to noon Monday

Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree 8 a.m. Monday

Peachtree Road Race parking

Atlanta Track Club members were able to purchase starting line parking online. The lot is located 300 meters from the starting line at the Alliance Center Parking Deck at 3424 Peachtree Road. Take the Lenox Road exit off of Ga. 400 North or Ga. 400 South at 5 a.m.

Purchasers received a hang tag and a prepaid parking ticket for exiting the parking deck

Participants and spectators are encouraged to use MARTA, which will start service early on race day.

Lenox Station is closest to the starting line. Midtown or Art Center stations provide the most convenient access to the finish line.