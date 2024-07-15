Peachtree Corners mother sentenced to life for stabbing 5-year-old to death, setting apartment on fire

A 23-year-old Peachtree Corners mother will serve the rest of her life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering her 5-year-old son and then setting their apartment on fire.

Azaria Shante Burton pleaded guilty in court to malice and felony murder, aggravated assault family violence, first-degree arson, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and misdemeanor tampering with evidence.

On Oct. 19, 2023, the Gwinnett Fire Department and police department were dispatched to an early-morning apartment fire in the 4900 block of Springs Lane in Peachtree Corners.

When they got to the scene, they found 5-year-old Jayveon Pruitt unconscious and alone in the apartment. Officials say the boy had been stabbed 22 times in the chest and died before the apartment had caught fire. The child died at a local hospital.

A short time later, officers found Burton in wet clothing in the woods behind the apartment and arrested her.

According to evidence produced in court, Burton told police she was pregnant, about to be evicted, and "could not take the stresses of life."

The day before the boy's death, investigators say his mother bought aluminum containers normally used in catering that contained flammable gel from a nearby Dollar Tree store and practiced setting the gel on fire.

On the morning of the fire, officials say Burton dropped off her boyfriend at work, texted him where he could find the car they shared, and ended that text with "I love you… bye!" Shortly afterward, she put her son in bed, spread the flammable gel around the apartment, and set the fire.

"This is not motherhood as it should be," Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "Mothers generally protect their young. This was a senseless murder of a child. Our condolences are with the father and others who are impacted by this crime."

Officials say they offered Burton multiple chances to speak during her plea hearing, but she remained silent and showed no emotions.

A Gwinnett County judge sentenced her to a life sentence in prison plus five years.