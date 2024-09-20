Peachtree City SRT assists in rescue of woman during mental health crisis in Tyrone

article

The Peachtree City Special Response Team (SRT) played a crucial role in a recent operation that led to the safe rescue of a young woman experiencing a mental health crisis in the neighboring City of Tyrone. The incident unfolded when Tyrone Police officers responded to a situation involving a woman who had climbed onto the roof of her home during the crisis.

After several hours of attempting to resolve the situation, officers from Tyrone and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Peachtree City’s crisis negotiators. One of the Peachtree City negotiators, alongside a Fayette County firefighter, spent nearly six hours on the hot, black asphalt rooftop—enduring temperatures close to 100°F—trying to persuade the woman to come down safely.

Despite their best efforts, it became clear that the woman was unwilling to descend voluntarily, prompting leadership on the scene to authorize a physical intervention. Peachtree City SRT operators devised a rescue plan that enabled them to get close enough to the woman near the edge of the roof and safely gain control of her.

The rescue team spent an additional half hour carefully moving the woman back across the roof and down a ladder, as she intermittently struggled to break free. She was safely brought down and received immediate medical attention before being transported to a medical facility for further evaluation and treatment.

The successful resolution of this high-risk situation underscores the strong relationships between neighboring law enforcement agencies and highlights the importance of specialized training and preparedness. The cooperation between Peachtree City SRT, Tyrone Police, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office ensured a safe outcome for everyone involved.

Officials urge anyone familiar with the family to respect their privacy as they continue to recover.