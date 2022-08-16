Pay raise announced for first responders in DeKalb County

DeKalb County officers and firefighters will see more money in their paychecks this fall. The county also has raised starting pay for new police and fire recruits. It's an effort to hire and retain qualified personnel in a challenging job market.

On Tuesday, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced a 6.5 percent bump in starting salary for all sworn DeKalb County Police Department police officers.

"We want them to know that we support them, their families and we are going to do whatever is necessary to reward them for their service in our county," Thurmond said.

DeKalb County officials released a salary survey showing how the county's base salary for new hires compares to some of the metro Atlanta’s largest law enforcement agencies.

"We are now among the highest, if not the highest jurisdictions in terms of paying salaries and compensation for police and fire recruits," Thurmond said.

Starting October 1, starting salaries for new police hires will be $50,500 for police recruits up from $47,000. Sworn police officers with the rank of lieutenant and below will also see a 6.5 percent increase.

"We made an investment, triple overtime pay for our most seasoned experienced officers as well as $3,000 bonuses the last two years," Thurmond said.

The county also raised starting salaries for firefighter recruits and firefighters, paramedics and EMTs currently on the job will receive a 6.5% pay increase. But is it enough?

"A step in the right direction, but it's a long way from where we need to be," said Jeff Wiggs, President, of the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police.

Wiggs said the pay increase falls far short of the 20% he maintains is needed to be competitive with the smaller area departments.

"We can't compare to larger agencies anymore. These officers are going to smaller agencies, less crime, less work, less call volume and making more money," Wiggs said.