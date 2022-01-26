Paulding deputies search for missing, autistic 4-year-old boy

article

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing 4-year-old boy who suffers from a disability.

According to officials, Noah Gulley, 4, was last seen in the area of Regency Park Subdivision near Hiram High School around 12:30 p.m.

Noah is described as a white male, around 3 ft. tall, and weighing approximately 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with black pants and gray hightops.

Anyone who sees Noah or has information on his whereabouts should dial 911 immediately.

____

