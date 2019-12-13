Paulding County registered sex offender arrested for child porn

A registered sex offender in Paulding County was denied bond this week after being arrested for possession of child porn last month.

Richard Wayne Biester was arrested Nov. 13 for the sexual exploitation of children for the possession of child pornography.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Investigations Division, after receiving a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, executed a search warrant for Biester’s home and electronic devices. Deputies said they discovered the illegal child pornography during their search and took him into custody.

Biester will remain in the Paulding County Jail for now after a magistrate denied bond for him on Dec. 5.

A 1997 conviction for child molestation landed Biester on Georgia Sex Offender Registry.