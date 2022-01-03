17-year-old Paulding County girl found, deputies say

article

UPDATE, 3:36 p.m.: The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said Sara Pena was located.

ORIGINAL STORY: Paulding County deputies need your help finding a teenager who has been missing for days.

Officials say 17-year-old Sara Pena was last seen on Dec. 30 around Cole Lake Road and Tuscany Drive getting into a black sedan.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds.

Pena was last known to be wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, a black Nike coat, and brown Ugg boots.

She also has three nose piercings and one piercing in the middle of her bottom lip.

If you have any information that could help investigators safely find Pena, please call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE