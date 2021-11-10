Sheriff: 11-year-old girl reported missing out of Paulding County

article

Deputies need your help finding a Paulding County 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday night.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Officials say 11-year-old Joselyn Campbell was last seen in the area of Ann Trail and Bennett Road around 6:15 p.m.

Campbell is described as being 5-feet tall with a weight of 100 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

The missing girl was last seen wearing pajamas and no shoes.

If you have any information that could help find Campbell, please call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office or 911.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS