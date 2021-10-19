Paulding County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old boy

article

Paulding County deputies are asking the public for help finding a missing teenager who ran away from home over the weekend.

Officials say 17-year-old David Francis Godfrey III was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at his home off Glen Ridge Drive.

According to investigators, Godfrey left his parents a note saying that he was running away and left the area on foot. His cell phone has been turned off since.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. It is not known what he is wearing at this time.

If you have any information about where Godfrey could be, please contact the Paulding County Sheriff at (770) 444-3016 or by calling 911.

