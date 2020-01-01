Paulding County man killed in New Year's Eve house fire

An elderly Paulding County man has died in a New Year's Eve house fire.

After the fire was extinguished, crews found the body of the man. (Paulding County Fire & Rescue)

Officials tell FOX 5 they were called to the home on the 200 block of Trace Road shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The neighbor who called told Fire & Rescue the only resident, an elderly man, may have been inside.

Fire crews responded three minutes after the call and arrived to find the two-story residence "fully involved." During operations, officials say the roof collapsed, forcing search and rescue teams out of the house. The fire was put under control around midnight.

Sadly, firefighters discovered the body of the 65-year-old resident inside the home. Officials have not yet released his identity pending next-of-kin notification.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the fire, please contact the Georgia Fire Marshall’s office at 404-656-0533.