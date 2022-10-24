article

A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop.

Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.

The man told Dubreuiel that his child was unconscious and wasn't breathing and asked for help, passing the limp body of the baby to the law enforcement officer.

The deputy quickly launched into action, performing a sternum rub and then CPR on the baby.

Dubreuiel continued performing CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene. The medics were able to get a pulse on the child.

Medical professionals later said the child's life was prolonged thanks to the work of the deputy's life-saving actions.

"The singularly distinctive accomplishments of Deputy Dubreuiel reflect great credit upon himself and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office," the department said on Facebook.