Man found dead inside Paulding County home

Deputies surrounded a Paulding County home on Wednesday afternoon after a body was found inside.

Deputies were dispatched around 12:15 p.m. to a home located at 10230 Buchanan Highway. Investigators said when the deputies arrived, they had trouble gaining access to the home, but eventually were let in by a person at the scene who did not live there.

Inside the home, deputies said they found the body of a 66-year-old man. Investigators were able to identify the man as a resident of the home, but his names has not yet been released.

A search warrant was executed and investigators were speaking to the person at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the case.

The cause and manner of the man’s death has not yet been determined.

The investigation continues.