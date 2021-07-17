Passenger with monkeypox traveled through Atlanta, CDC says

One person was hospitalized after traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with a rare virus called Monkeypox.

In a statement, federal and state health officials said the passenger was traveling overnight from Nigeria and stopped in Atlanta on July 9. The traveler then continued on to Texas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk to others on the flights and in the airport is low, especially in light of COVID-19-related masking policies. However, efforts are underway to contact his fellow passengers.

Monkeypox is a rare viral pox-like disease from the smallpox family, only milder. It can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, contact with body fluids, or contact with an infected animal or animal products.

Officials say the passenger was listed in stable condition and is isolated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

