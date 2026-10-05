Passenger dies after disabled truck triggers wreck on I-285

The Brief A passenger in a Hyundai Tucson died Saturday night following a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash caused by a tire failure on I-285 Eastbound near I-75. Investigators say a Ford F-150 became disabled in traffic before three other vehicles collided, leaving a Honda Civic driver injured. The Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit is asking witnesses with information to contact investigators as the crash investigation continues.



A passenger died, and another driver was hospitalized Saturday night after a truck's tire failure triggered a four-vehicle crash on I-285 Eastbound at I-75.

What we know:

A 2006 black Ford F-150 suffered a tire failure and became disabled while traveling eastbound on I-285 around 10:26 p.m. Saturday.

Three other vehicles traveling in the same direction — a black 2024 Hyundai Tucson, a silver 2017 Jeep Patriot, and a white 2013 Honda Civic — were involved in subsequent collisions that caused major damage to the Jeep, Hyundai, and Honda.

The passenger in the Hyundai Tucson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office.

Emergency medical personnel transported the driver of the Honda Civic to a local hospital by ambulance for minor injuries, while no other injuries were reported from the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined the exact sequence of events that led to the multi-vehicle pileup.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased passenger.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987.