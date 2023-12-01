Partisan tensions as Georgia lawmakers clash over redistricting as deadline nears

The Georgia House and Senate approved new district maps on Friday, as they race to beat a December 8 deadline to redraw the state's political maps.

The votes were along party lines as both houses voted to approve the maps that were drawn up by Republicans, following hours of debate on the Senate floor.

Democratic lawmakers rejected the Republican endorsed maps.

They say the maps don't comply with a judge's order, and continue to discriminate against Black residents, because it doesn't improve the voting power of Blacks where the court found voting rights violations.

Republican lawmakers rejected a proposal submitted by the Democratic Legislative Caucus earlier this week.

In October, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled the congressional and legislative maps adopted by the state legislature in 2021 violate the Voting Rights Act and are racially discriminatory.

He ordered Georgia lawmakers to create additional Black-majority districts west and south of metro Atlanta and in the Macon-Bibb County area, one in Congress, two in the state Senate and five in the State House.

With Friday's vote, both chambers will now consider the plans approved by the other house.