Participants frustrated with state's Cash Assistance Program

FOX 5 Atlanta is getting viewer calls and emails regarding problems with the state’s cash assistance program cards.

FOX 5 has received claims about a range of issues from deactivated user accounts to reports of stolen funds. One participant says she found out her money was stolen from the card while trying to buy groceries with her granddaughter.

"It’s embarrassing," said Tina Brinson. "I mean, I rung everything up and went to tap to pay and when I scanned the code, it said, card declined."

"I called a manager because it wouldn’t it wouldn’t give me the barcode to try again and she said they had several of them doing that with cash assistance, today," explained Brinson.

FOX 5 examined a screenshot of Brinson's transaction history statement which shows the card loaded on October 4 and then charged on October 10.

If you go to the Department of Human Services’ Facebook page, there are thousands of comments on recent posts by folks citing problems. Comments range from not receiving a card yet to allegations of stolen funds and concerns over cyber security. Others cited issues with their Georgia Gateway accounts being deactivated or inaccessible.

"What’s strange about it too, is my Gateway, it doesn’t exist," said Brinson. "I can’t even get in, it says I’m not a registered user anymore."

FOX 5 reached out to the state and DHS say there has been no security breach and says there have been phishing schemes tied to the program. DHS provided FOX 5 with this press release.

DHS also provided FOX 5 with an example of a phishing scam regarding the program and the department shared a text message asking someone to follow a link and apply for the assistance.

Brinson says she never clicked on anything nor gave out personal information.

"I message my children, my family. I use text," she stated. "But as far as actually going on the internet and going on the pages, I don’t do all of that."

"Since the Cash Assistance Program launched on Sept. 20, 1,347,629 Georgians on Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, and/or TANF have claimed $471,670,150 and spent $344,306,826, the overwhelming majority with no incident," said a DHS spokesperson.

FOX 5 asked DHS what someone should do if they believe they have been a victim of fraud or theft.

"Cash Assistance Program recipients can report fraud by calling our card-specific customer service line at 1-833-907-0683. Issues will be handled on a case-by-case basis. When warranted, we partner with law enforcement to assist those who have been scammed," said a spokesperson.