12 families displaced by Norcross apartment fire

Firefighters battle a blaze at a Norcross-area apartment on Jan. 31, 2023. (Gwinnett County Fire Rescue)

A dozen families were displaced by a fire at a Norcross-area apartment on Tuesday morning, Gwinnett County firefighters say.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Terra at Norcross Apartments located at 3600 Park Colony Drive NW. Officials says fire crews were on the scene within three minutes of the 911 call which reported smoke in a water heater closet.

Evacuations were underway as firefighters pulled up to the two-story building. Firefighters say they could see flames on the second story and in the attic.

It took fire crews a little more than an hour to bring the blaze under control. Officials say firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to help vent the flames.

One man suffered minor injuries. He was treated and released at the scene.

Firefighters were able to rescue two pets inside the structure during their search. They were reunited with their families.

Fire investigators say a plumber was working on pipes in the water heater closet when he noticed smoke and immediately called 911.

The apartment complex is working with the 12 families to find other accommodations while the damage is repaired.

The America Red Cross responded to the scene, but none of the occupants required any long-term assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.