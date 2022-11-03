90-year-old man hospitalized after SE Atlanta house fire

article

One man has been taken to the hospital after an early morning fire at a home in southeast Atlanta.

Officials say flames broke out around 7 a.m. at the one-story home on the 900 block of Park Avenue SE near Grant Park.

Crews arrived at the scene and saw fire shooting through the home's roof.

All the residents of the home were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

A 90-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.