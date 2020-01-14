Parents of toddler taken in car theft appear in court

The parents of a 16-month-old toddler, who was taken in a car when it was stolen from a gas station, appeared in probable cause court overnight.

Kimberley Cook, 21, and Anthony Blue, 29, are both charged with abandoning a child with intent to return.

Their bond was set at $10,000 each with conditions if out on bail. If released, they will not be allowed to go to the gas station where the car was stolen.

Kimberley Cook and Anthony Blue are charged with child abandonment.

Police say the couple was inside that gas station on Old Humble Road at Homestead playing slot machines while the toddler slept outside in the car that was running and unlocked. When they went outside to check on the child, the car was gone.

The baby was later found alone in a Third Ward park. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is now with his grandparents.

Shortly after, authorities located the car. A pursuit ensued, and two suspects were taken into custody.

Vincent Leon Cannady and Jabari Jonathan Davis are charged with auto theft and felony kidnapping.

Deputies say Vincent Leon Cannady and Jabari Jonathan Davis are facing auto theft and felony kidnapping charges.

FOX 26 has learned that before the theft, the two had just escaped from a Harris County substance abuse treatment center before coming across the car.

Cannady's bond is set at $75,000 and Davis' bond is set at $40,000.