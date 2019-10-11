Parents of teen found dead in a mat in south Georgia ask for investigation to be reopened

The parents of a Valdosta teen found dead inside a gym mat have asked federal prosecutors to re-open their investigation.

Kendrick Johnson’s parents say they have new information related to the closing of the investigation into his death.

Students at Lowndes High School found Johnson’s body inside a gym matt in January of 2013.

Investigators ruled Johnson died in a freak accident, but Johnson’s parents insist he was murdered.

A morning news conference was held outside the Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta, asking prosecutors to take a second look at the case.

The family is convinced there is corruption at the federal level.