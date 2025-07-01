Paid parking in Woodstock to begin July 7, city officials say

article

The Brief Paid parking begins Monday in select downtown Woodstock areas from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. First hour is free; after that, it's $2 for two hours in designated green zones. Most parking, including the City Center East deck, will remain free.



Visitors to downtown Woodstock may soon need to bring change — or a payment app — as the city prepares to roll out paid parking in certain areas beginning Monday, July 7.

What we know:

According to city officials, parking will now cost $2 for a two-hour period in designated zones, marked in green on newly released maps. The paid hours will run daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but the first hour will be free to encourage short visits and quick errands.

What they're saying:

City leaders emphasized that the majority of downtown parking will remain free, including the City Center East parking deck and other nearby lots. The goal, they say, is to improve parking turnover and availability in the city’s busiest spots without burdening local residents or small businesses.