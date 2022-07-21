Paging Glen Coco! 'Mean Girls' musical takes over Fox Theatre

Hopefully you wore pink yesterday, because if you didn’t, you’re so not fetch. And when it comes to the latest Broadway hit to take over Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, you don’t need "ESPN" to figure out that this is a show you definitely don’t want to miss.

"Mean Girls" has officially arrived in Atlanta, staking its claim on the Fox Theatre stage through July 24th. As you can probably guess from all the references we’ve already crammed into this article, the musical is based on the 2004 hit movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams and written by Tina Fey (Tina Fey? She doesn’t even go here!). Fey also wrote the book to the stage version, which opened on Broadway in April 2018 and garnered a dozen Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

The current national tour stars English Bernhardt as Cady Heron, who grew up in Africa and is suddenly thrust into the cutthroat world of American high school, and Nadina Hassan in the role of Regina George, the school’s Queen Bee and meanest of the mean girls. Fans of the film will not feel personally victimized by the show creators, who kept in all the classic characters from the movie (including Mrs. George, otherwise known as the "cool mom").

Presented as part of Broadway in Atlanta’s 40th anniversary season, "Mean Girls" continues at the Fox Theatre with shows on Thursday and Friday evening and two shows each on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here. And to check out our morning getting a Plastics makeover with the cast, click the video player in this article!





