Oxford man charged in fatal Conyers hit-and-run crash

The Brief Conyers police and the Georgia State Patrol arrested Derrick Lydell Mathis, 52, following a fatal hit-and-run on Dogwood Drive. Investigators located the suspect's vehicle at a home on Harvel Street within 12 hours using Flock license plate reader technology. Mathis faces a charge of homicide by vehicle after being taken into custody at a local motel.



A 52-year-old man faces a vehicular homicide charge after Flock license plate readers helped law enforcement track down a suspect in a fatal Conyers hit-and-run within 12 hours.

What we know:

A vehicle struck and killed 43-year-old Andrea Cantrell of Conyers during the early morning hours of Monday on Dogwood Drive.

Detectives with the Conyers Police Department worked alongside the Georgia State Patrol to review surveillance footage, analyze evidence and utilize Flock Safety intelligence software to identify the vehicle involved.

The license plate reader platform allowed investigators to process vehicle data rapidly, leading them to a home on Harvel Street in Conyers where they located the suspect vehicle.

Authorities secured warrants for 52-year-old Derrick Lydell Mathis of Oxford for homicide by vehicle.

Officers located Mathis Tuesday morning at a local motel in Conyers and arrested him without incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what caused the crash or whether additional charges are expected.

Law enforcement officials have not disclosed how long the vehicle remained at the Harvel Street address or which specific motel Mathis was staying in when officers took him into custody.

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol serves as the lead investigating agency in the case, with assistance from the Conyers Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Georgia State Patrol or the Conyers Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.