Overturned truck carrying butter blocks I-285 near Atlanta airport

article

An overturned semi-trailer truck carrying butter blocked parts of Interstate 285 near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. just after the exit from I-285 southbound to I-85.

Officials say the truck was carrying 39,000 pounds of butter.

Traffic is being diverted onto I-85 at this time.

Crews on the scene expect the wreck to take hours to remove.

Drivers should expect major delays and plan alternate routes if possible.