Over 20 horses found malnourished on McDonough property

Henry County police are investigating the alleged mistreatment of over 20 horses found at a property in the county.

Police say they were notified of around 22 malnourished and mistreated horses at a location on King Mill Road in McDonough by the Henry County Animal Control.

A criminal investigation is underway and police have issued warrants for three unidentified suspects believed to be responsible for the horses' condition.

If you would like to donate feed or supplies to help the horses recover, you can contact Henry County Animal Control at (770) 288-7387 or the Georgia Equine Rescue League at (770) 464-0138.

Officials are asking that do not go to the property to feed the horses, as the extra food may cause harm and mess with their strict, veterinarian-scheduled feeding plan.

Police say you should also not trespass on the private property.