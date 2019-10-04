Outbreak at Cobb County Animal Shelter forces temporary closure

The Cobb County Animal Shelter was temporarily shut down after five dogs died this week.

Shelter officials suspected the animals died from a very contagious disease known as Streptococcus zooepidemicus or “Strep Zoo” for short.

According to officials, its usually in horses but can be transmitted to pets.

The shelter has 50 dogs and 250 cats.

One-by-one, officials are being given antibiotics to the animals.

The medicine costs $15,000 which will come from the county's contingency fund.

Workers are wearing protective gear as they care for the animals.

Professional crews will be brought in to clean the shelter.

For at least two weeks, the shelter will not accept drop-offs or process adoptions.