Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta home

article

A man is dead after a shooting at a home in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Orlando Place SW.

At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Sadly, he was not able to survive his injuries.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim and are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.

