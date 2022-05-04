Art 'folds' into nature in new origami exhibition at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Something amazing is blooming inside Atlanta Botanical Garden right now — but it doesn’t need water or sun to grow.

"Origami in the Garden" is a new exhibition featuring nearly 70 metal sculptures, all inspired by the Japanese art of folding paper. Divided up in to 18 installations through the garden, the sculptures are the work of Santa Fe, New Mexico-based artists Jennifer and Kevin Box in collaboration with origami artists Te Jui Fu, Beth Johnson, Michael G. LaFosse, and Robert L. Lang — and each is based on a design originally created with just one sheet of intricately-folded paper.

Garden staffers say the exhibition is a perfect way to continue the Atlanta attraction’s history of combining nature with art; many of the sculptures will echo the surrounding landscape, featuring stylized renditions of birds, butterflies, and more. Some sculptures are more than 20 feet tall, including one called "Master Peace," which stands 25-feet-tall and represents origami peace cranes.

Origami in the Garden officially opens to the public on Saturday, May 7, and is scheduled two continue through Oct. 16. Seeing the sculptures is included in the price of admission to the garden, which starts at $22.95 for adults on weekdays and $24.95 for adults on weekends.

We couldn’t wait until Saturday to see the new additions at Atlanta Botanical Garden, so we spent the morning there getting a very special preview of the new exhibition. Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on visiting Atlanta Botanical Garden.