Organizers hold vigil for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

A humanitarian organization held a prayer vigil for the 8 year old girl shot and killed in a car near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police.

Community based Hosea Helps, Inc. says the family of Secoriea Turner needs the city's love and support now more than ever. Mr. Afemo Omilami, the COO of Hosea Helps says enough is enough. He and others are speaking out against the vigilantes who opened fire on the car in which the rising third grader was riding.

"How many years have we seen drive by's that kill our babies, we will not sit idly by and watch these thugs take over our streets. We now have people scared to drive in their own community," Omilami expressed.

Mr. Omilami says silence can not be the reaction to such a heinous crime. He urges anyone who saw or knows something to come forward.

"They are just as much a part of the problem as the one's who shoot the guns. To remain quiet and not do anything. That baby's blood is on your hands as well" Mr. Omilami proclaimed.

Atlanta police released surveillance video of a person of interest who held a long riffle. They are also looking for three additional suspects. They say the vehicle, which was attempting to go around an illegal barricade was struck eight times, by as many as four guns.

Secoriea's principal at Kipp Ways Primary School says this was a tremendous loss for their educational community.

"She was a loving scholars, full of energy. She was a bright light. She loved to dance , she played soccer and was just all around loved, super studious.," principal Audrianna Archibald Lawrence remarked.

An up to $20,000 reward has been offered in the case.