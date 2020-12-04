Organizers encouraging people to sign up for entertainment industry food giveaway

Some important information about a food giveaway next week to help Atlanta’s struggling entertainment industry the pandemic has shut down for months. The organizers from the Zac Brown Band are encouraging people to sign up in advance.

Danny de los Reyes, the percussionist for the Zac Brown band, is organizing next week’s entertainment industry food giveaway along with Midwest Food Bank. De los Reyes said families are struggling, especially those who work behind the scenes in the music and movie industries.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Danny de los Reyes, percussionist for the Zac Brown Band

"These are the people behind the scenes who help put on these great events," De Los Reyes said. "They are hurting".

Last month, De Los Reyes staged a food giveaway for the music industry that has been hard hit for the lack of live performances. Through his charity DayGlow Music Music he and Midwest Food Bank they broadening next week's event to include all aspects of Atlanta's entertainment industry and they are giving away boxes of food including a turkey for the holidays.

Advertisement

He will also perform alongside John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band and Atlanta artist Brian Collins.

SEE ALSO: Zac Brown Band percussionist starts face shield company

John Driskell Hopkins and Daniel de los Reyes from the Zac Brown Band along with singer Brian Collins

De Los Reyes is encouraging people to sign up for the event by simply reaching out directly to him on social media or his DayGlow Music on Facebook or Instagram

The event is scheduled for Monday, December 7 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Avatar Events Group at 2091 Faulkner Road NE in Atlanta. Find out more at Midwest Food Bank.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.