Oreo releasing 'first-ever' gingerbread-flavored cookie for holiday season

By Alexandra Deabler
Published 
Food-drink
FOX Business
article

(Oreo)

Peeps may have put the kibosh on its holiday offerings, but Oreo is fully committing to its Christmas treats.

In celebration of the upcoming holiday season, the sandwich cookie brand has rolled out a brand new limited-edition flavor: gingerbread.

According to a spokesperson for Oreo, the specialty gingerbread flavor has already hit shelves – so those looking for an excuse to start holiday shopping early, here it is.

The new treat features two gingerbread-flavored cookie sandwiched around Oreo’s original crème filling, swirled with “crunchy sugar crystals,” the package shares. Each cookie also comes in five “festive designs.”

The spicy cookie is the “first-ever” gingerbread offering from Oreo.

The cookies are available nationwide while supplies last.

This newest release must be a special surprise for Oreo lovers, after their dreams were dashed when a representative for the brand confirmed to Fox News that an Oreo taquito cannoli was not in the works.

Read updates at FOXBusiness.com.