Cobb County DA holds opioid symposium discussing alarming spike in overdose deaths

There has been an alarming number of overdose deaths across the country and here in Georgia. The Cobb County District Attorney's Office held an opioid symposium talk about the crisis and what's being done about it.

"Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, 50 times stronger than heroin," said Dr. Kevin Baldwin who has been researching the crisis.

The number of opioid deaths in Cobb County, especially due to Fentanyl, has skyrocketed.

"Upwards of 40 percent of the illicitly manufactured fake prescription pills contain deadly amounts of Fentanyl," said Dr. Baldwin.

Missy Owen's son, Davis, died from an overdose. She has since started the Davis Direction Foundation, to help fight substance abuse.

She is worried about the teens.

"Most recent data, in children 10 to 19, the overdoses have increased by 800 percent from 2019 to 2021 that's an incredible increase in deaths in our young kids," said Owen.

She's concerned about rainbow Fentanyl. Brightly colored pills that have now been seen in metro Atlanta.

"When you see things coming out that looks like candy, that becomes very concerning," said Owen.

The Cobb County District Attorney has been trying to fight the problem. They've established an Opioid Fatality Review panel to help find out what resources are needed in the community.

"Where was the gap, where were the missed opportunities," said Sonjetta Tiller, who speaks with family members of someone who has died from an overdose.

They also have dedicated investigators to identify and prosecute dealers and distributors.

'"It's a massive issue and it's been exacerbated by the pandemic," said Baldwin.