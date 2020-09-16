Expand / Collapse search
Operator safe after crane collision that injured 22

By Tierra Neubaum
Published 
FOX 7 Austin

Officials say that more than 20 people have been injured after two cranes collided and caused a structural collapse in East Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas - Officials say that more than 20 people have been injured after two cranes collided in East Austin. Officials are not sure how the two cranes collided at this time.

A crane operator who was still up in one of the cranes and had been for about eight hours has since climbed down and is safe.

The debris is being explored by first responders. The area is currently not deemed as safe, according to officials, and has been secured.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Multiple people injured after crane collision

The incident happened at 1600 Robert Browning Street in the Mueller area.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16 that ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department were responding to a reported structural collapse incident. ATCEMS noted in the tweet that there were over 20 victims reported to be at the incident. 

When first responders arrived at the scene, they reported there was no structural collapse and that it was a crane versus crane incident.

There were 22 people hurt in the incident, according to ATCEMS. Officials say they are treating 16 patients, three refused treatment and three people did not need treatment.

Eight ambulances have now been assigned to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates