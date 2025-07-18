Operation ‘Oxy Moron’ leads to 22 arrests, over 100 warrants in multi-county drug probe

The Brief Operation Oxy Moron led to 22 arrests and over 100 warrants related to illegal prescription drug distribution, focusing on Reynard Stewart's alleged trafficking network in Jackson, Georgia. The investigation uncovered connections to metro Atlanta doctors suspected of writing questionable prescriptions, with financial records showing significant transactions with Stewart. Sheriff Gary Long emphasized the impact of addiction on the community and warned drug dealers of aggressive enforcement, while offering help to those suffering from addiction.



A sweeping multi-county drug investigation led by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of 22 individuals and the issuance of more than 100 warrants tied to the illegal distribution of prescription drugs and narcotics, authorities announced Friday.

What is Operation Oxy Moron?

What we know:

Dubbed Operation Oxy Moron, the months-long probe targeted the trafficking of substances including Oxycodone, Adderall, Xanax, cocaine, marijuana, and suspected fentanyl. The investigation centered on Reynard Stewart of Jackson, Georgia, who allegedly purchased prescriptions from individuals and redistributed them throughout the community.

Investigators believe Stewart also obtained pills from outside suppliers, including suspected counterfeit Oxycodone containing fentanyl. Final toxicology results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab are pending.

On July 16, Spalding County deputies executed a search warrant at the location, seizing several pounds of marijuana and multiple firearms.

Financial records revealed at least one person spent more than $36,000 with Stewart in just six months this year, according to authorities. Investigators also identified several metro Atlanta doctors suspected of writing questionable prescriptions. That information is being shared with the Georgia State Medical Board, and individuals who sold their prescriptions will be reported to the State Pharmacy Board.

Butts County sheriff on massive drug sweep

What they're saying:

"Butts County agents tracked leads into Spalding County, focusing on Williams Street in Griffin," the sheriff’s office said. That address has been linked to prior narcotics investigations, including a case where Roderick D’Anglo "Frog" Stargell was charged with murder connected to counterfeit pills.

"I don’t care if you are a doctor in another county. If we can make the case, you too will be on the way to jail," Sheriff Gary Long said.

Why you should care:

Long emphasized the broader toll of addiction on the community.

"This case is about more than just illegal drugs — it’s about the lives they impact," he said. "Addiction is a crisis. Many are literally one pill away from their death."

What you can do:

Long added that anyone suffering from addiction can request help through the sheriff’s office for access to free treatment. However, he warned drug dealers to expect aggressive enforcement.

"We are and will disassemble your entire organization. Your next stop will be the Georgia Department of Corrections," he said.

Local perspective:

The operation was supported by numerous agencies, including the Towaliga District Attorney’s Office, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Police Department, the GBI Gang Task Force, and the DEA’s Atlanta-Carolinas HIDTA.

"I want to publicly commend my Special Operations Division. These cases are very labor intensive and complex. To say I am proud of their work is an understatement," Long said.

Arrested in Operation Oxy Moron

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Reynard Stewart (Butts County Sheriff's Office )

Dig deeper:

The following individuals have been arrested or remain wanted in connection with the investigation:

Reynard Stewart (arrested): Multiple counts of conspiracy to purchase and sell Oxycodone, Adderall, and cocaine; illegal use of telecommunication.

Ameka Shivers (wanted): Conspiracy to sell Adderall; illegal use of telecommunication.

Charles Roberts (wanted): Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Nathaniel Eckert (arrested): Conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Nicholas Delong (arrested): Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Jeffery Head (arrested): Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Sherika Tanner (wanted): Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Jerry Evans (arrested): Conspiracy to purchase cocaine; illegal use of telecommunication.

Zachary Merritt (arrested): Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Carissa Fears (arrested): Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Laketa Barlow (arrested): Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Belinda Bostwick (arrested): Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Amanda Baldwin (arrested): Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

James Watson Jr. (arrested): Multiple counts of conspiracy to sell Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Ewone Parks (arrested): Multiple counts of conspiracy to sell Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Trevon Weaver (wanted): Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Erin Wiley (arrested): Possession of Schedule II and IV substances; possession of drug-related objects.

Brady Collins (arrested): Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Kerrie Goodman (arrested): Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Angela Harris (arrested): Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Branden Jeffcoat (wanted): Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone; illegal use of telecommunication.

Kayla Biles Collins (arrested): Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.