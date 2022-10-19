Online portal opens for citizen complaints against Atlanta officers

article

Have you ever wanted to file a complaint against an Atlanta police or correctional officer, but didn't want to cut through all the red tape to get it done? The Atlanta Citizen Review Board (ACRB) just opened an online Public Complaint Portal for all of your concerns.

This self-service resource lets people file misconduct complaints and then receive status updates as their submission gets reviewed.

The ACRB said the online portal can be accessed through a cellphone, tablet or computer. It's designed to take videos, audio files, pictures and detailed write-ups as parts of the complaint.

When a complaint gets filed, the ACRB said a link and reference ID number are supposed to be provided to the filer to follow up as necessary.

The purpose of the portal is to allow people to come back to complaints to provide additional information and materials without losing their spots in line. There is also an option to complain anonymously.

The ACRB said the portal is encrypted to preserve privacy and security.

You can check the portal out here, or view the video below for a tutorial on how to use it.








