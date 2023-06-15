Online moving company scam costs woman nearly $9,000

A woman says a moving company scammed her out of nearly $9,000. Mary Weeks says she asked the company to transport her belongings, but the movers took her money and never showed up.

Weeks, last month, had to move her belongings from storage units in Tennessee and Georgia, and relocate them to a new one in Atlanta.

"I was just moving from one unit to another to save money," Weeks said.

A moving company she found online quoted her a price.

"They offered me a rate for $2,400. They said that if I would send them a check front and back that I would pay them the rest when the job is done," Weeks said.

She paid a $1,200 deposit. Then a guy from company called her back.

"He said I didn’t tell them all the units that were involved," Weeks said.

He demanded more money.

"Then he changed to $6,166, and they would not give me my $1,200 back," Weeks said.

Weeks says the company called repeatedly, each time with a higher price.

"That I misquoted some weights. They forgot to add the taxes. And the next day they called and said they forgot to add the insurance. They needed to do two trucks," she said.

Weeks says the company squeezed her for thousands of dollars.

"$8.758. I got ripped off," Weeks said.

The company never showed up.

"These scams really increase between May and August with nearly 15,000 complaints filed with the BBB," said Simone Williams, a spokesperson with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Georgia.

Williams says moving scams are all too common.

"Consumers receive a quote, and they pay a deposit, but the mover never shows up. They inform the consumer the load is over the expected weight and an additional fee must be paid. Most of the time the additional fee is significantly more expensive per pound."

"I just wonder how people can do that to other people can sleep at night," Weeks said.

Weeks says filed complaints with Atlanta police, the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau.

Williams says watch out for warning signs. Be wary of unusual requests. Get everything in writing. Contact the Better Business Bureau or local law enforcement if you think you got ripped off.